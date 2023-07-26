Constructor Unveils Attribute Enrichment

Constructor, a provider of product discovery and search platforms for ecommerce companies, today released Attribute Enrichment to improve online product catalog quality using deep learning and machine vision.

Attribute Enrichment combines raw product catalog data with buyers' behavioral clickstream data across touchpoints. It automatically identifies and enriches key product attributes, delivered straight to ecommerce companies' websites.

Attribute Enrichment includes the following:

Out-of-the-box enrichment capabilities to address common retail use cases, including category enrichment, color enrichment, style enrichment, flavor enrichment, and many more.

Custom attribute enrichment capabilities tailored to ecommerce companies' needs and catalogs.

Personalized enrichment experiences, predicting attributes that are best aligned to buyers' affinities.

The ability to automatically generate and associate new attributes with products, based on trends in customer behavior.

Reporting capabilities, including reports that display the most important attributes for buyers and calculate Attribute Enrichment ROI.