Constructor Unveils Attribute Enrichment
Constructor, a provider of product discovery and search platforms for ecommerce companies, today released Attribute Enrichment to improve online product catalog quality using deep learning and machine vision.
Attribute Enrichment combines raw product catalog data with buyers' behavioral clickstream data across touchpoints. It automatically identifies and enriches key product attributes, delivered straight to ecommerce companies' websites.
Attribute Enrichment includes the following:
- Out-of-the-box enrichment capabilities to address common retail use cases, including category enrichment, color enrichment, style enrichment, flavor enrichment, and many more.
- Custom attribute enrichment capabilities tailored to ecommerce companies' needs and catalogs.
- Personalized enrichment experiences, predicting attributes that are best aligned to buyers' affinities.
- The ability to automatically generate and associate new attributes with products, based on trends in customer behavior.
- Reporting capabilities, including reports that display the most important attributes for buyers and calculate Attribute Enrichment ROI.
"Constructor helps ecommerce companies turn their websites and apps into personal shopping assistants, and our new Attribute Enrichment solution is an important part of this," said Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO of Constructor, in a statement. "For too long, an excuse among search and discovery vendors for bad results was that the data they were given was bad. Attribute Enrichment aims to take away that excuse. We want to guarantee we'll give the most compelling results to our customers and their shoppers, even in cases where their product catalogs aren't perfect. Our goal is to not give excuses for poor results, but to give solutions. And Attribute Enrichment is just that."