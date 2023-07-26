Cvent Launches Webinar and Events+ at Its Cvent CONNECT Conference

Cvent, a meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, launched Cvent Webinar and Cvent Events+ at its customer conference Cvent CONNECT, in Las Vegas.

Cvent Webinar helps simplify how organizations connect with their audiences. Built directly on the Cvent platform, it enables Cvent customers to manage all of their events and webinars in one place, with standardized registration, comprehensive attendee insights, and consistent feedback data to track attendee behavior and event performance. It integrates with leading marketing platforms, CRM systems, and analytics tools for capturing leads and measuring the success of webinars and virtual events.

"At Cvent, we understand the immense potential that webinars and virtual events hold for organizations looking to expand their reach and engage with audiences online," said Cvent Chief Marketing Officer Patrick Smith in a statement. "Cvent Webinar has been built to meet the needs of today's modern marketer, HR leader, sales representative, and other professionals, making it easy for roles across the organization to deliver impactful webinars with minimal effort. We're thrilled to offer a powerful tool to help users create truly engaging online experiences."

Cvent Events+, meanwhile, is an event marketing and video hub built to leverage event content in a fully branded, on-demand video library, enabling event organizers to engage audiences and generate interest for future events. Events+ works seamlessly with Cvent Registration, the Cvent Attendee Hub, and Cvent Webinar. It also allows logged-in guests to see whom from their prior event connections is planning to attend upcoming events.