Bloomreach Engagement Is Now Available in the Shopify App Store

E-commerce solutions provider Bloomreach has made its Bloomreach Engagement available in the Shopify App Store.

With Bloomreach Engagement, Shopify businesses can unify data from various sources in a single platform and then activate it across email, SMS, ads, web, and more.

"We want to empower marketers with the technology they need to bring every campaign to life," said Michal Novovesky, Bloomreach's general manager and head of product for Bloomreach Engagement, in a statement. "With the launch of Bloomreach Engagement in the Shopify App Store, marketers can seamlessly integrate a solution that gives them more freedom to create and grow, building data-driven campaigns that drive fast results. We look forward to seeing all that they'll create with Bloomreach Engagement as a part of their tech stack."

Bloomreach Engagement enables Shopify and ShopifyPlus companies to level up their campaigns through enhanced, data-driven personalization. It also allows them to do the following: