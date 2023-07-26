Bloomreach Engagement Is Now Available in the Shopify App Store
E-commerce solutions provider Bloomreach has made its Bloomreach Engagement available in the Shopify App Store.
With Bloomreach Engagement, Shopify businesses can unify data from various sources in a single platform and then activate it across email, SMS, ads, web, and more.
"We want to empower marketers with the technology they need to bring every campaign to life," said Michal Novovesky, Bloomreach's general manager and head of product for Bloomreach Engagement, in a statement. "With the launch of Bloomreach Engagement in the Shopify App Store, marketers can seamlessly integrate a solution that gives them more freedom to create and grow, building data-driven campaigns that drive fast results. We look forward to seeing all that they'll create with Bloomreach Engagement as a part of their tech stack."
Bloomreach Engagement enables Shopify and ShopifyPlus companies to level up their campaigns through enhanced, data-driven personalization. It also allows them to do the following:
- Sync Shopify data, including website activity, customer events, catalogs, and coupons, alongside other data sources;
- Build targeted segments that update in real time at scale, even during peak seasons like Black Friday;
- Use granular customer segments to reach the right shoppers with the right ads across Snapchat, Facebook, and more;
- Grow email and SMS programs by leveraging built-in email and SMS sign-up units, quick-launch templates, and centralized consent management;
- Leverage more than 30 pre-built workflows, such as Abandoned Cart, Price Drop Alerts, and Win-back, which can be customized; and
- Enhance existing campaigns with AI predictions, cohort analysis, and customer insights.