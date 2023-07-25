NICE Launches ElevateAI 1K Every Day

NICE today launched ElevateAI's 1K Every Day initiative, extending the reach of its on-demand AI services to organizations of all sizes.

ElevateAI brings NICE's purpose-built Enlighten AI to the developer community. With ElevateAI, contact centers can harness AI trained on billions of interactions. Users can access NICE's Enlighten AI with developer-friendly APIs and instant sign-up capabilities. ElevateAI's open and flexible architecture allows seamless integration with existing technology stacks.

ElevateAI's new 1K Every Day offers a significant upgrade, providing up to 1,000 interactions of transcription services and CX AI per day, free of charge.