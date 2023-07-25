NICE Launches ElevateAI 1K Every Day
NICE today launched ElevateAI's 1K Every Day initiative, extending the reach of its on-demand AI services to organizations of all sizes.
ElevateAI brings NICE's purpose-built Enlighten AI to the developer community. With ElevateAI, contact centers can harness AI trained on billions of interactions. Users can access NICE's Enlighten AI with developer-friendly APIs and instant sign-up capabilities. ElevateAI's open and flexible architecture allows seamless integration with existing technology stacks.
ElevateAI's new 1K Every Day offers a significant upgrade, providing up to 1,000 interactions of transcription services and CX AI per day, free of charge.
"At NICE, we believe that data and AI should be at the core of every brand's CX. With the new 1K Every Day initiative, we're making our purpose-built AI for CX even more accessible to businesses of all sizes. We're excited to see how organizations are using the power of ElevateAI to drive innovation and deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, even with their own custom solutions," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement.
