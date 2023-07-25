Wildfire Systems Launches RevenueEngine

Wildfire Systems, providers of a platform that powers reward programs, shopping companions, and content monetization, today launched RevenueEngine, a solution for monetizing e-commerce transactions driven by generative artificial intelligence-powered applications, plugins, and products.

"In dorm rooms, garages, and offices around the world, people are using AI to build innovative products and services; however, monetizing that content still remains a challenge, and that's where we come in," said Jordan Glazier, CEO of Wildfire Systems, in a statement. "RevenueEngine is uniquely positioned to be the foundational layer which enables innovators to easily earn revenue from the services and generated content they are creating."

RevenueEngine turns AI-created product recommendations from general and specialized chatbots, predictive text, or other software into e-commerce links to nearly 60,000 online merchant programs around the world. Whenever products are mentioned in generated content, RevenueEngine transforms those product mentions into monetizable links so creators can earn a share of purchases made through those links.