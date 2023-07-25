Celebrus Adds AI to Its Platform

Celebrus has enhanced its platform with artificial intelligence that leverages first-party data capture and contextualization to inform comprehensive identity graphs, enabling hyper-personalized experiences based on individual consumer engagement and interest.

This release sees the machine learning capabilities in Celebrus grow substantially with built-in model scoring for a new range of tasks.

Celebrus Bot Detection is a new subscription offering that identifies bots in real time to help mitigate pay-per-click fraud and credential stuffing attacks.

And a new generative AI feature enables Celebrus to manage delivery of an anonymized dataset of visitor profiles for use cases including self-service chatbots, hyper personalization, and tailored email marketing campaigns building on the Celebrus Identity Graph and Profile Builder technologies.