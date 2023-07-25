Celebrus Adds AI to Its Platform
Celebrus has enhanced its platform with artificial intelligence that leverages first-party data capture and contextualization to inform comprehensive identity graphs, enabling hyper-personalized experiences based on individual consumer engagement and interest.
This release sees the machine learning capabilities in Celebrus grow substantially with built-in model scoring for a new range of tasks.
Celebrus Bot Detection is a new subscription offering that identifies bots in real time to help mitigate pay-per-click fraud and credential stuffing attacks.
And a new generative AI feature enables Celebrus to manage delivery of an anonymized dataset of visitor profiles for use cases including self-service chatbots, hyper personalization, and tailored email marketing campaigns building on the Celebrus Identity Graph and Profile Builder technologies.
"Celebrus continues to go from strength to strength, and the enhancements in this latest product release are no exception. Artificial intelligence is only as good as the data that feeds it, which means Celebrus has never been more critical to the future of our customers and the relationships they build with their consumers," said Ant Phillips, chief technology officer of Celebrus, in a statement.