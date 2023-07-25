ChurnZero Launches Customer Briefs

ChurnZero today launched Customer Briefs, an artificial intelligence enhancement that compiles customers' key details, interactions, and activities into concise, relevant summaries with a single click.

Powered by ChurnZero's Customer Success AI, Customer Briefs uses qualitative and quantitative data to provide context for any customer meeting, renewal negotiation, strategy consultation, or other interaction.

Customer success teams using ChurnZero can generate AI-powered summaries for any account, with the following options:

Account overviews: Key attributes that provide context on customer history, current status, and goals.

Health and usage: Current and recent health scores, including highest, lowest, and average scores; usage statistics, such as days active, users active, time logged, and licenses used.

Communications and survey feedback: net promoter, customer satisfaction, and customer effort scores with positive, neutral, and negative comments; recent emails, and action items.

Engagements: Accounts' most recent call notes and activities logged by customer success managers, with recurring themes, concerns, and opportunities highlighted.