Brightcove Partners with Pubmatic

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has integrated its video and ad monetization platforms with PubMatic's programmatic advertising solutions.

"At Brightcove, we continuously look for ways to provide extra value to our customers and help them monetize their video content. We want them to be able to focus on creating their content while we do the heavy lifting to ensure the right mix of monetization partners are set in place," said Michael Dorf, vice president of global ad operations at Brightcove, in a statement. "PubMatic is leading in the marketplace with supply path optimization solutions and new innovations like Activate, which opens tremendous new revenue opportunities for publishers."

"We look forward to connecting with Brightcove's extensive portfolio of media clients to deliver premium advertising solutions that will help them drive business results," said Meghan Jacobi, director of over-the-top partnerships at PubMatic, in a statement. "This integration provides publishers with unique new sources of demand through Activate and solutions to manage and monetize their video content for maximum revenue. Through the combination of our platforms, we can also provide publishers deeper insights into their audience and valuable data about the performance of their advertising strategy."