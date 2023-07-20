UserTesting Updated its Human Insight Platform, the UserZoom UX Research Platform, and the EnjoyHQ Platform

UserTesting, a provider of experience research and insights, has updated its Human Insight Platform, the UserZoom UX Research Platform, and the EnjoyHQ Platform to make capturing and sharing insights easier and more actionable.

The updates to the UserTesting Human Insight Platform include the following:

New integrations to bring direct customer feedback into tools and solutions across the product development lifecycle;

The ability to embed video-based customer feedback and watch them in FigJam, Miro, and InVision's collaborative tools;

The ability to embed UserTesting videos to support ideation and prioritization in Jira Product Discovery;

The ability to view behavioral patterns on company websites with Contentsquare while connecting them directly to insights from UserTesting; and

More efficient ways to uncover common areas of confusion, refine site navigation, and improve the overall customer experience.

The updates to the UserZoom UX Research Platform include the following:

An improved video clip management experience to merge clips and create highlight reels that can be saved, edited, tracked, and shared; and

Moderated auto-recruitment and scheduling for participants from France for live interviews.

Updates to the EnjoyHQ Platform include the following:

A revised homepage;

Workspace permissions to protect sensitive documents and provide greater governance of content; and

Real-time collaboration capabilities across all editable documents. Changes are automatically saved in real time.