Contentful and Twilio Partner

Contentful is partnering with Twilio Segment to help companies leverage their first-party data to build and deliver tailored content experiences at scale.

The Contentful Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse across channels, in any digital experience. Pairing Contentful with Twilio Segment's customer data streams enables digital teams to create personalized content journeys and automate content decisions with real-time customer insights.