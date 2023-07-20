Contentful and Twilio Partner
Contentful is partnering with Twilio Segment to help companies leverage their first-party data to build and deliver tailored content experiences at scale.
The Contentful Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse across channels, in any digital experience. Pairing Contentful with Twilio Segment's customer data streams enables digital teams to create personalized content journeys and automate content decisions with real-time customer insights.
"We are excited to give our customers the opportunity to leverage this powerful integration of data and content with Twilio Segment," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful, in a statement. "With the combination of Contentful and Twilio Segment, companies will be able to create dynamic, personalized experiences that engage today's consumers and build lasting customer relationships."
"We are thrilled about our partnership with Contentful that enables businesses to leverage the power of their own first-party data to personalize content for their customers," said Kevin Harris, vice president of business development and alliances at Twilio Segment, in a statement. "This combination of the Contentful Composable Content platform and Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform is so powerful that not only do we encourage our customers to adopt it, we ourselves are customers of Contentful and benefit from this integration."