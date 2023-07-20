Quantum Metric Broadens Atlas Capabilities

Quantum Metric, a digital analytics platform provider, has added features to enhance visibility of the entire customer experience, including expanded capabilities for Atlas. Outcome-driven navigation, built-in KPI alerting, and persona-based analysis overlays will further Atlas' library of step-by-step, industry-focused guides to help organizations monitor, diagnose, and optimize digital experiences.

"Digital experiences are complex due to the rise of omnichannel and customer expectations for seamless journeys," said Kartik Chandryana, chief product officer of Quantum Metric, in a statement. "To effectively understand customers' pain or delight, it is essential to visualize their entire experience, encompassing both digital and non-digital aspects, and analyzing data based on the role and perspective of the person actually building the experience. Atlas is already revolutionizing how digital brands approach customer experiences by providing insights for each micro experience, and with its latest features, users gain enhanced capabilities to understand and improve customer understanding faster than ever before."

Quantum Metric's suite of new features for Atlas include the following:

Outcome-oriented navigation with customized workspaces, guides, and dashboards tailored to the users' industry and use case.

KPI alerting built into guides.

Lenses for guides, offering persona-based analysis overlays that provide a bridge into the rest of the Quantum Metric platform by connecting guides to analysis features and segmentation.

Quantum Metric has also introduced new guides for gaming, wealth management, andhealthcare.The company now also supports apps built on the Flutter mobile framework, which provides replay fidelity that captures customer perspectives at specific points in time and enables users to visualize 100 percent of mobile customer experiences.