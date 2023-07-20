Minerva CQ Partners with Luminoso

Minerva CQ and Luminoso Technologies have partnered to integrate Luminoso's artificial intelligence-driven text analytics solution, Daylight, with Minerva CQ's real-time agent assist platform.

Minerva CQ customers can now use Daylight to analyze thousands of hours of unstructured text from call and chat transcripts, in minutes, to glean insights into root cause, trending, business intelligence, and voice of the customer and voice of the employee. These insights complement Minerva CQ's real-time sentiment analysis and auto summarization capabilities (call drivers, passive custopmer satisfaction and net promoter scores, and key decisions) to provide a unique lens into the customer-agent conversation. Through Luminoso's Daylight, Minerva CQ customers can also analyze other data sources, like customer satisfaction surveys, agent notes, product reviews, and social channels.

"The integration between Minerva CQ's agent assist platform and Luminoso Daylight brings an end-to-end solution that empowers the customer service workforce to be smarter, faster, and more informed through real-time guidance and detailed post-interaction analysis. Our customers can leverage new insights to continuously iterate and improve customer and agent experiences for service and sales," said Cosimo Spera, co-founder and CEO of Minerva CQ, in a statement.

"Minerva CQ is transforming how enterprises across healthcare, energy, e-mobility, and communications interact with and support their customers through speech AI," said Mark Zides, CEO of Luminoso, in a statement. "Luminoso is delivering significant business value to its enterprise customers and, now with the Minerva CQ integration partnership, we are beginning to do this at scale across other parts of the enterprise, like customer service and support, quality assurance, and product planning."