ARInsights Adds G2 and PeerSpot Reviews to its Premium Content

ARInsights, provider of a platform for managing analyst relations (AR) and B2B influencer relations programs, has added software and technology review data from review platforms G2 and PeerSpot to its Premium Content solution.

Now, Premium Content users can search for, monitor, and get instant alerts about relevant customer reviews and track trends in scores and sentiment.

WithPremium Content, an add-on to ARInsights AR productivity software ARchitect, companies can track mentions about their brands, competitors, industries and so on, made by relevant analysts and other influencers in research, blog posts, quotes in the media, and social channels.

"ARchitect is the leading influencer management platform, and nowadays, influence comes from many different places: analysts and other industry experts, as well as technology users themselves," said Andy Zimmerman, CEO of ARInsights, in a statement. "These customers often sway others, especially through reviews, and exert influence on the buying cycle. So, it's advantageous for AR pros and customer marketers alike to track what customers are saying, and providing the means to do so is part of our strategic evolution. G2 and PeerSpot are both premier and trusted sites for people to leave and learn from reviews, and bringing their information into Premium Content is a natural fit."

Now, directly from Premium Content, users can do the following:

Search for customer reviews from G2 and PeerSpot.

Get automatic notifications via email, Slack, or in-app within ARchitect when new reviews are posted.

See a synopsis of relevant reviews, with title, summary, technology pros and cons (PeerSpot) and customer likes and dislikes (G2). For each review, ARInsights also pulls in the first technology use case from PeerSpot.

Click to access the full reviews on the G2 and PeerSpot websites.

Get an at-a-glance aggregate view of relevant review activity including review summaries, dates posted, source/site of each review, customer rating (out of 5 on both G2 and PeerSpot), and coverages mentioned (e.g., company, product, etc.) from the Premium Content dashboard.

Track and report on trends in reviews over time using ARchitect's analytics and reporting capabilities. Premium Content users can also see how the volume, sentiment ,and scoring in their product reviews compare to competitors'.