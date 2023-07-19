Qualtrics Launches XM/os2

Qualtrics today introduced XM/os2, the next generation of its platform, fully enabled with artificial intelligence.

XM/os2 harnesses Qualtrics' AI and new generative AI capabilities and its database of human sentiment to deliver personalized content and real-time recommendations across every product, for every user.

Qualtrics now captures and analyzes more than 3.5 billion conversations and interactions a year, including call center conversations, chat logs, survey responses, social media posts, product reviews, and more. Qualtrics is unleashing the power of this vast data set with AI to deliver personalized content and drive automated actions for frontline workers, managers, and product, brand, and research teams.

Some of the new AI capabilities include the following:

New generative AI innovations in Qualtrics FrontlineXM helps upport agents resolve customer issues faster and with more empathy. Qualtrics can recommend and generate personalized responses based on each customer’s profile data in Qualtrics ExperienceID (XiD), so frontline managers can quickly respond to customer feedback on review sites, social media and other channels.

Real-Time Agent Assist now uses AI to summarize relevant, real-time information during service conversation and give the agent prescriptive steps to take to solve the problem based on each caller's needs, emotions, and history with a company.

New generative AI capabilities in Qualtrics Automated Call Summaries automatically summarize calls and enable agents to instantly generate support tickets, send personalized follow-up emails, and create support knowledge base articles using real-time information about customer issues and historical customer data from XiD.

Qualtrics Research Hub brings together the millions of data points that make up all of the research and feedback across an organization, including brand studies, customer feedback, market data, and moreinto an intelligent search.

New AI capabilities in Qualtrics Video Feedback surface key trends and associated quotes and insights from customers' video feedback and instantly generate a simple summary that can be shared and understood across the organization.

At the core of Qualtrics XM/os2 are three interconnected services—Experience ID, iQ, and xFlow—now fully enabled with AI to help companies create rich customer profiles, analyze feedback data to detect trends and gaps, and empower action. New auto-segmentation capabilities in XiD use AI to automatically group customers and employees into segments, such as teams, geographies, industries, and more. New GPT capabilities in xFlow enable organizations to automatically trigger GPT-powered actions in the systems their teams are already using.