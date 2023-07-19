Anyword Adds ChatGPT Integration
Anyword, providers of a generative artificial intelligence solution for marketing performance, has created an app that can assess ChatGPT-generated copy and know if it's on-brand and how it will perform. With the release, marketers can create marketing copy that is consistent with their brand voice, targeted to their audience, and optimized for specific marketing channels, directly from their preferred generative AI platforms.
This new release extends Anyword's built-for-marketing platform to popular large language models. The integration pulls over key brand details, including tone of voice, brand rules, product and company details, and target audiences, with an instant website scan. Anyword's predictive performance AI model, trained on billions of real marketing data points, provides key demographic and messaging insights and a 0-100 performance score that predicts how well the copy will perform as a Facebook or Google ad, LinkedIn post, email, or any other marketing use case. With a one-click Boost Performance feature, marketers can improve their copy further for better engagement and conversions.
"LLMs like ChatGPT and Notion AI are amazing, but for marketers, it's missing some important features," said Yaniv Makover, CEO and co-founder of Anyword, in a statement. "Our new integration allows users to build more effective prompts and leverage the power of AI and analytics to improve marketing performance from generated and even written content. Users can seamlessly incorporate their brand identity and target audiences into an LLM using our integration. That means the copy they create with ChatGPT, Notion AI, Canva AI and soon anywhere they generate or write content will be on-brand and performance-driven, with predictive analytics that has been shown to increase conversion by 30 percent."