Anyword Adds ChatGPT Integration

Anyword, providers of a generative artificial intelligence solution for marketing performance, has created an app that can assess ChatGPT-generated copy and know if it's on-brand and how it will perform. With the release, marketers can create marketing copy that is consistent with their brand voice, targeted to their audience, and optimized for specific marketing channels, directly from their preferred generative AI platforms.

This new release extends Anyword's built-for-marketing platform to popular large language models. The integration pulls over key brand details, including tone of voice, brand rules, product and company details, and target audiences, with an instant website scan. Anyword's predictive performance AI model, trained on billions of real marketing data points, provides key demographic and messaging insights and a 0-100 performance score that predicts how well the copy will perform as a Facebook or Google ad, LinkedIn post, email, or any other marketing use case. With a one-click Boost Performance feature, marketers can improve their copy further for better engagement and conversions.