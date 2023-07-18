People.ai Integrates with Microsoft Sales Copilot

People.ai, an enterprise revenue intelligence provider, has integrated its insights with Microsoft Sales Copilot to help sellers measure and visualize stakeholder engagement, generate persona-specific emails, and understand successful deal patterns based on similar opportunities.

People.ai integrated with Microsoft Sales Copilot brings revenue intelligence insights to the Microsoft 365 applications. It provides the following:

Stakeholder insight, including profiles, activity history, internal connections, past and current opportunity involvement, to assess needs and next steps;

Dynamic, AI-driven engagement level scores automatically generated for Contacts and Opportunities based on the frequency and recency of interactions to help sellers understand the health of deals and relationships;

Sales emails created by generative AI; New stakeholder suggestions;

Generative AI opportunity summaries, with visibility on key deal metrics, engagement levels, recent activities, and stakeholder insights; and

AI-powered next steps to drive deal execution, such as increasing engagement with specific contacts, engaging more executives, or connecting with additional high-value stakeholders.