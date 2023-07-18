People.ai Integrates with Microsoft Sales Copilot
People.ai, an enterprise revenue intelligence provider, has integrated its insights with Microsoft Sales Copilot to help sellers measure and visualize stakeholder engagement, generate persona-specific emails, and understand successful deal patterns based on similar opportunities.
People.ai integrated with Microsoft Sales Copilot brings revenue intelligence insights to the Microsoft 365 applications. It provides the following:
- Stakeholder insight, including profiles, activity history, internal connections, past and current opportunity involvement, to assess needs and next steps;
- Dynamic, AI-driven engagement level scores automatically generated for Contacts and Opportunities based on the frequency and recency of interactions to help sellers understand the health of deals and relationships;Sales emails created by generative AI;
- New stakeholder suggestions;
- Generative AI opportunity summaries, with visibility on key deal metrics, engagement levels, recent activities, and stakeholder insights; and
- AI-powered next steps to drive deal execution, such as increasing engagement with specific contacts, engaging more executives, or connecting with additional high-value stakeholders.
"The mission of People.ai from Day 1 has been to put AI into the hands of sales teams to help them win more revenue faster," said Oleg Rogynskyy, founder and CEO of People.ai, in a statement. "With People.ai for Microsoft Sales Copilot, sellers and sales leaders will get data and insights from People.ai right in the Microsoft 365 productivity and collaboration tools they're are already using. With generative AI recommendations at their fingertips, go-to-market teams can make sure they're spending their time with the right people and taking the right actions on opportunities to drive more deals to closed-won."
"We welcome People.ai into the Microsoft Sales Copilot ecosystem," said Shay Gurman, vice president of engineering for Dynamics 365 Sales, in a statement. "Incorporating People.ai's powerful data and capabilities with Sales Copilot to surface meaningful insights directly within the workflow dramatically enhances sales productivity. Our collaboration with People.ai embodies our commitment to delivering customer value through data-driven insights."
