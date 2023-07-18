Constructor Integrates with BigCommerce

Constructor, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered product search and discovery platform for e-commerce companies, today released Constructor Connect for BigCommerce on the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

This integration connects Constructor with BigCommerce's e-commerce platform so retailers can power product discovery with real-time product data and deliver personalized experiences across the shopper journey.

BigCommerce empowers companies to create online stores. Constructor uses product catalog data combined with its clickstream AI, zero-party data, and other retail data streams, like loyalty program information, to deliver personalized experiences across search results, product recommendations, and more

With Constructor Connect for BigCommerce, companies can connect and upload BigCommerce product catalog information, such as products, variations, categories, pricing, inventory, and other data, to Constructor.

With this integration, e-commerce companies can do the following:

Integrate and sync necessary data from BigCommerce to power Constructor solutions, including Search, Browse, Recommendations, Quizzes, and more Users get to see their product data from BigCommerce on the Constructor dashboard the same day as installation. Future changes made to companies' BigCommerce product catalogs are automatically reflected in Constructor.

Monitor catalog, pricing, inventory, and other data synchronization status on the Constructor self-service dashboard.

Support multi-storefront capabilities, leveraging BigCommerce product data from multiple channels and configuring searchandising preferences through Constructor on a per-channel basis.