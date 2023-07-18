Constructor Integrates with BigCommerce
Constructor, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered product search and discovery platform for e-commerce companies, today released Constructor Connect for BigCommerce on the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
This integration connects Constructor with BigCommerce's e-commerce platform so retailers can power product discovery with real-time product data and deliver personalized experiences across the shopper journey.
BigCommerce empowers companies to create online stores. Constructor uses product catalog data combined with its clickstream AI, zero-party data, and other retail data streams, like loyalty program information, to deliver personalized experiences across search results, product recommendations, and more
With Constructor Connect for BigCommerce, companies can connect and upload BigCommerce product catalog information, such as products, variations, categories, pricing, inventory, and other data, to Constructor.
With this integration, e-commerce companies can do the following:
- Integrate and sync necessary data from BigCommerce to power Constructor solutions, including Search, Browse, Recommendations, Quizzes, and more Users get to see their product data from BigCommerce on the Constructor dashboard the same day as installation. Future changes made to companies' BigCommerce product catalogs are automatically reflected in Constructor.
- Monitor catalog, pricing, inventory, and other data synchronization status on the Constructor self-service dashboard.
- Support multi-storefront capabilities, leveraging BigCommerce product data from multiple channels and configuring searchandising preferences through Constructor on a per-channel basis.
"Our partnership with Constructor further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "Constructor shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."
"E-commerce companies today face the need to better turn search results and browsing experiences into revenue, creating omnichannel experiences that deliver value to their businesses and shoppers alike. With Constructor and BigCommerce, companies can identify campaign optimization opportunities and empower their e-commerce teams in real time. Our new connector expedites the time to value of using these world-class solutions together. Now, e-commerce companies can move faster to create shopping experiences their customers will love," said Nick Opderbeck, head of partnerships for North America at Constructor, in a statement.