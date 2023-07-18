Infobip Launches Experiences

Cloud communications platform provider Infobip today launched Experiences, an artificial intelligence-powered, no-code journey builder.

Infobip Experiences enables business ideas to better engage customers, foster loyalty, and drive business growth, all fueled by generative AI. It is a seamless integration where businesses can connect their existing technology and implement customer engagement templates where needed.

The product also provides key insights into customer journeys and behavior.