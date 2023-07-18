Infobip Launches Experiences
Cloud communications platform provider Infobip today launched Experiences, an artificial intelligence-powered, no-code journey builder.
Infobip Experiences enables business ideas to better engage customers, foster loyalty, and drive business growth, all fueled by generative AI. It is a seamless integration where businesses can connect their existing technology and implement customer engagement templates where needed.
The product also provides key insights into customer journeys and behavior.
"With the growing trend of consumers wanting to interact with a business or brand through conversational chat channels, it has become more important for firms to offer such experience," says Ivan Ostojic, chief business officer of Infobip, in a statement. "AI-powered Experiences helps businesses solve customer pain points while turbocharging their digital transformation, delighting customers, and boosting loyalty and growth."