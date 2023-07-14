Brevo Launches AI Assistant

Brevo (formerly SendinBlue) has launched Brevo AI Assistant, an artificial intelligence-powered feature for email marketing.

With Brevo AI Assistant, marketers can generate subject lines for email campaigns. After adding a brief description of the newsletter, they receive instant and personalized suggestions. They can also select propositions (e.g., use humor, use power words, pose a question, etc.) to further refine the subject line before adding it to campaign workflows.;