Brevo Launches AI Assistant
Brevo (formerly SendinBlue) has launched Brevo AI Assistant, an artificial intelligence-powered feature for email marketing.
With Brevo AI Assistant, marketers can generate subject lines for email campaigns. After adding a brief description of the newsletter, they receive instant and personalized suggestions. They can also select propositions (e.g., use humor, use power words, pose a question, etc.) to further refine the subject line before adding it to campaign workflows.;
"With Brevo's new AI assistant, growing businesses gain a powerful tool to craft captivating subject lines that break through inbox clutter and grab recipients' attention," said Isabelle Guis, CEO of North America and global chief marketing officer of Brevo, in a statement. "In today's fast-paced world, where markets evolve at lightning speed and personalized content reigns supreme, relying solely on automation won't cut it. Combining automation with AI is the key to uncovering more refined patterns as marketers, and Brevo's AI assistant empowers businesses to do just that. By leveraging the capabilities of Brevo's AI assistant, businesses can enhance their email marketing capabilities without replacing their expertise and avoid unnecessary complexities."