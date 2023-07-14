IAS Introduces Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for Google Video Partners
Integral Ad Science, a media measurement and optimization platform provider, has expanded its Total Media Quality for Google Video Partners (GVP) offering, providing brand safety and suitability measurement on GVP inventory, enabling advertisers to share their video ads on publisher websites and mobile apps beyond YouTube with confidence.
As the first brand safety/suitability measurement partner for GVP, IAS will now provide app- and URL-level transparency, along with valuable third-party affirmation that companies running video ads on GVP are appearing in brand-safe and suitable content as defined by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) framework.
"Independent brand safety and suitability measurement is critical to giving advertisers confidence about where their ads run," said Marvin Renaud, director of global video solutions at Google, in a statement. "We're excited to expand our partnership with IAS to provide advertisers with the further assurance that Google Video Partners ads appear on brand safe content."
"Brand safety and suitability measurement continues to be crucial for marketers to protect their brand and maximize the return on their campaign investments," said Yannis Dosios, chief commercial officer of IAS, in a statement. "This expanded capability with Total Media Quality for GVP will take brand safety and suitability measurement to the next level and will help marketers assess media spend and coverage where it counts."
