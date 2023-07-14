IAS Introduces Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for Google Video Partners

Integral Ad Science, a media measurement and optimization platform provider, has expanded its Total Media Quality for Google Video Partners (GVP) offering, providing brand safety and suitability measurement on GVP inventory, enabling advertisers to share their video ads on publisher websites and mobile apps beyond YouTube with confidence.

As the first brand safety/suitability measurement partner for GVP, IAS will now provide app- and URL-level transparency, along with valuable third-party affirmation that companies running video ads on GVP are appearing in brand-safe and suitable content as defined by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) framework.