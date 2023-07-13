Sendbird Launches SmartAssistant

Sendbird, provider of an in-app conversations platform, today launched SmartAssistant, a conversational artificial intelligence solution for marketing, commerce, and customer service that provides responses to user queries.

Creating an AI-powered chat app can be fast and seamless using the Sendbird Chat UIKit. And now, with SmartAssistants being deployable from the Sendbird dashboard, with no coding required, any developer can launch a SmartAssistant proof-of-concept in a few minutes. The Sendbird UIKits are available for iOS, Android, React, and React Native for embedding conversations in mobile and web applications.

"Organizations are defined by their customer experience, but many are lacking the teams and the tools to differentiate themselves," said John Kim, CEO and co-founder of Sendbird, in a statement. "Our SmartAssistant puts the power of generative AI to work, with savvy prompts and guard bands, so that it can become an extension of the team. This allows companies to take service to the next level and provide even higher-quality experiences."

SmartAssistant combines advanced language models with unique knowledge and business insights derived from private data, which is fed to the large language model.