CCW Digital Uncovers Critical Gaps in Customer Experience

Customer experience is regressing rather than improving, CCW Digital reported following a recent survey, the results of which were presented during Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas in late June.

Among the survey’s findings:

Only 4 percent of consumers felt that experiences improved during the past year, while 57 percent felt they had gotten worse.

Personalization, speed, convenience, empathy, and channel accommodation are major pain points as companies struggle to deliver highly personalized experiences.

Long wait times remain a significant frustration, as 66 percent of consumers reported extended wait or hold times when interacting with companies.

Despite the growing emphasis on agent excellence, only 11 percent of consumers feel that agents are better at detecting and responding to customer challenges.

Companies are becoming increasingly restrictive, as 58 percent of consumers have faced difficulty receiving a refund or make-good despite more than 60 percent of agents saying they are willing to go “above and beyond” for customers.

“The findings of our study send a clear message to C-suite executives: It’s time to refocus on customer-centricity and prioritize delivering exceptional, personalized experiences that align with customer values,” said Mario Matulich, president of Customer Management Practice, the parent organization of CCW Digital. “What makes the lack of improvement so concerning is that customer experiences are already weak. Consumers are not faulting brands for failing to move from good to great, but rather for allowing inefficient, impersonal experiences to persist at a time when customer-centricity should be a driving force.

“Organizations will strengthen customer loyalty and satisfaction by addressing these issues and driving business growth and success. Ignoring these insights puts your brand at risk of falling behind in an increasingly competitive market.”

“In the era of customer-centricity, it’s ironic that some businesses downplay the actual voice of the customer, chasing trends without fully considering the impact on customer experience. This approach has led to a history of disappointment and enduring pain points like long wait times,” said Brian Cantor, managing director of digital at Customer Management Practice. “To reverse course and make customer-centricity a reality, brands must learn from these insights, prioritize the voice of their customers, and seize opportunities to improve satisfaction and loyalty.”