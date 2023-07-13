Unbabel Updates LangOps Platform

Unbabel, providers of the artificial intelligence-powered Language Operations (LangOps) platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual customer experience at scale, today released its new LangOps Platform, designed to offer a holistic approach to multilingual content and communication and provide organizations with transparency and control over every aspect of language across their business.

With this new platform, Unbabel customers will be able to calibrate machine translation to meet their specific goals for communications and content, supported by visibility into performance. The can now control the exact level of quality, speed, and price of translation. And, with the addition of Unbabel's Quality Estimation tool, artificial intelligence determines which translations need to be automated and which ones need human refinement to meet customers' quality goals.

"Unbabel always strives to create the most accurate, efficient translation experience possible to truly eliminate language barriers and help our customers reach new audiences," said Vasco Pedro, co-founder and CEO of Unbabel, in a statement. "Up until now, businesses haven't been able to fully take advantage of AI in translation, but our new platform is making the benefits of AI more accessible than ever. With these advancements in our LangOps Platform, customers can now experience the power of machine translation with confidence and at scale."

Additional platform features nclude the folloiwing: