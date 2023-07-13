Semarchy and D3Clarity Partner with Carahsoft to Deliver Data Management Solutions for Government
Semarchy, a master data management and data integration company, and D3Clarity, a data management and cloud engineering company, have partnered with Carahsoft Technology to deliver a data management platform for the government.
Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Semarchy's master government aggregator, making its solution, powered by Semarchy xDM and operated by D3Clarity, available to public-sector agencies through Carahsoft's reseller partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.
Semarchy's xDM platform is also available through Carahsoft's Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) program in AWS Marketplace.
"This is Semarchy's first offering for the government and public sector, and it is made possible through our partnerships with D3Clarity and Carahsoft," said Brett Hansen, chief growth officer of Semarchy, in a statement. "Government agencies are often overwhelmed by data scattered in different silos without having the resources to adequately manage their data. This partnership represents Semarchy's commitment to help with this need in a timely and cost-efficient manner."
"Working with Semarchy and Carahsoft, we are proud to deliver a solution that empowers government and public-sector organizations to overcome their data management challenges while enjoying the advantages of our SaaS-based platform," said Preston Gregg, general manager of D3Clarity, in a statement.
"We are pleased to announce the availability of Semarchy's xDM solutions through our contract vehicles and DSOR program in AWS Marketplace. Our partnership with Semarchy and D3Clarity strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive and innovative data management solutions to our customers," said Edward Walinsky, who manages Carahsoft's AI and machine learning solutions, in a statement. "We look forward to working with Semarchy, D3Clarity, and our reseller partners to drive better decision-making and increased efficiency across the public sector."