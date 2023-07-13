Semarchy and D3Clarity Partner with Carahsoft to Deliver Data Management Solutions for Government

Semarchy, a master data management and data integration company, and D3Clarity, a data management and cloud engineering company, have partnered with Carahsoft Technology to deliver a data management platform for the government.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Semarchy's master government aggregator, making its solution, powered by Semarchy xDM and operated by D3Clarity, available to public-sector agencies through Carahsoft's reseller partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Semarchy's xDM platform is also available through Carahsoft's Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) program in AWS Marketplace.