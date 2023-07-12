Revenue Grid Reaffirms SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Revenue Grid, a revenue intelligence platform provider, has reaffirmed its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 certification for adherence to information security standards outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA).

The audit revalidated Revenue Grid's stringent information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations.

"We place the utmost importance on building trust with our customers," said Vlad Voskresensky, CEO of Revenue Grid, in a statement. "SOC 2 compliance affirms our dedication to security and accountability. Our customers can have great confidence in the careful storage and protection of their data."