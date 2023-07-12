Fast Simon Releases Visual Merchandising Editor 2.0

Fast Simon, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered shopping optimization, today released Visual Merchandising Editor 2.0, which surfaces business information and lets merchandisers customize how products are displayed with a drag-and-drop function.

Merchandisers have more precise control over product assortment and display. They can apply merchandising rules based on business metrics, such as margins and inventory, showcase items based on attributes like color and material, and add Promo Tiles over areas of the product grid, hero images, or banners. All of these changes can be measured in Fast Simon's analytics dashboard to understand their impact on sales.

"Fashion trends, consumer taste, and product inventory are constantly changing," said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon, in a statement. "Merchandisers must quickly update the display of products on their website to keep up, but most tools require programming resources to make these changes. Fast Simon's Visual Merchandising Editor 2.0 is the fastest and most intuitive way for merchandisers to optimize product display on their online stores."

Fast Simon's Visual Merchandising Editor 2.0 lets users do the following: