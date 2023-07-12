Bloomerang Launches Bloomerang Volunteer for Nonprofits

Bloomerang, a provider of donor relationship management solutions for small and medium-sized nonprofits, today launched Bloomerang Volunteer to help nonprofits attract, engage, and sustain relationships with individuals who are critical to their volunteer-based programs while maximizing fundraising.

Following its acquisition of InitLive earlier this year, Bloomerang rebranded the volunteer management platform and completed the integration with its donor management platform. Through a two-way sync of constituent profiles and volunteer activity data between Bloomerang Volunteer and its donor management platform, volunteer managers, community event coordinators, and fundraisers have a comprehensive view of supporter engagement in one place.

"Long-term donor engagement and retention continues to be a top concern for nonprofits, and there's an increasing need for growth-minded organizations to have supporter information at their fingertips," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Bloomerang, in a statement. "We're excited to bring two vital groups that help power nonprofits together in a single platform–donors and volunteers. The integration of volunteer and donor activity will help customers make the best use of their time in cultivating relationships that drive sustainable growth and maximize their impact."

Bloomerang Volunteer offers the following:

Two-way constituent sync that surfaces volunteers likely to become repeat donors and increase fundraising revenue.

The capabilities and flexibility needed to eliminate unnecessary workflows, streamline time-consuming processes, and scale programs, including streamlined recruitment processes and communications to retain volunteers.

All volunteer data in one place with end-to-end reporting to demonstrate social impact of volunteers, secure funding, and optimize programs.