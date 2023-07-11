Gainsight Acquires Northpass
Gainsight, a customer success platform provider, has acquired Northpass, a customer education platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The addition of Northpass to Gainsight's product portfolio creates an end-to-end customer success platform that allows businesses to not only automate their high-touch customer success management efforts but also scale them by leveraging digital channels, such as automated email journeys, in-app product engagements, customer communities, and now customer education and training.
The acquisition will also allow businesses to integrate training data, such as course completion rates, into their customer health scores in Gainsight, further automate key workflows, and better predict their gross and net retention rates.
"In an economy where a higher value is placed on profitability than growth, a business' ability to retain and expand their existing customer base in a cost-efficient way is absolutely critical," said Robin van Lieshout, chief strategy officer of Gainsight, in a statement. "That's why Digital Customer Success (DCS) is so important: It's purpose-built to help companies meet their customers where they're at and deliver a consistent customer journey at scale. And with customer education being such an important component of a well-rounded DCS strategy, you can see why we're so excited about the addition of Northpass and the value the solution will deliver for our customers."
"Digital customer education significantly reduces the time customer success teams spend training customers manually and delivers the modern learning experience that customers expect," said Stephen Cornwell, founder and CEO of Northpass, in a statement. "I'm thrilled for Northpass to join forces with Gainsight. Integrating digital learning with community, in-app product engagement, and rich customer success data unlocks unprecedented opportunities for driving new levels of operating efficiency and superior customer experiences, both critical to succeeding in today's economy."