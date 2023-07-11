Gainsight Acquires Northpass

Gainsight, a customer success platform provider, has acquired Northpass, a customer education platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Northpass to Gainsight's product portfolio creates an end-to-end customer success platform that allows businesses to not only automate their high-touch customer success management efforts but also scale them by leveraging digital channels, such as automated email journeys, in-app product engagements, customer communities, and now customer education and training.

The acquisition will also allow businesses to integrate training data, such as course completion rates, into their customer health scores in Gainsight, further automate key workflows, and better predict their gross and net retention rates.