Visitor Analytics Adds Custom Country Data to Dynamic Privacy Center

Visitor Analytics, a website analytics platform provider, has launched Custom Country Data (CCD) as part of its Dynamic Privacy Center, enabling users to customize the data processed and displayed for each visitor in their analytics dashboards on a country-by-country basis in thcontext of each country's privacy legislation. The company also renamed the four Privacy Center tiers to Light, Medium, GDPR, and Maximum Privacy.

Dynamic Privacy Center provides four data privacy standards, including cookieless tracking.