Mindbreeze Incorporates Generative AI

Mindbreeze, a provider of knowledge management, has added generative artificial intelligence to Mindbreeze InSpire to improve customer experiences in natural language processing, text generation, and data security.

"Generative AI and tools like ChatGPT have taken the world by storm," said Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, in a statement. "However, for these technologies to be used professionally in companies, numerous challenges must be addressed; for example, data hallucination, lack of data security, permissions, critical intellectual property issues, expensive training costs, and the technical implementation with confidential company data. Mindbreeze InSpire solves these challenges to form the ideal basis for making generative AI the best fit for enterprise use."

Mindbreeze InSpire uses existing company data as the basis for machine learning to help ensure that generated content is always secure, correct, trustworthy, and, traceable. Since the solution references the source in addition to the answer, users can validate answers.

Mindbreeze leaves the selection of the preferred large language model to its customers. The Mindbreeze InSpire insight engine is delivered with pre-trained models.