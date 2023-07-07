BrightSpot Partners with OpenAI
Brightspot CMS, a content management system provider, has integrated with OpenAI, enabling content authors, editors, marketers, and communications professionals to leverage artificial intelligence-assisted suggestions for headlines, subheadlines, and full body text.
With the integration of OpenAI into Brightspot CMS, users can create variations of their content. OpenAI responds to natural language queries and offers a search function that yields answers, automating the search and interpretation process.
"With our integration of OpenAI, Brightspot CMS becomes an even more powerful platform for powering differentiated digital content experiences," said Raleigh McClayton, CEO of Brightspot, in a statement. "We are thrilled to provide our customers with AI-assisted tools that help them create exceptional content faster and engage audiences with personalized messaging. This integration underscores our commitment to innovation and empowering our customers with cutting-edge technology."