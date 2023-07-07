BrightSpot Partners with OpenAI

Brightspot CMS, a content management system provider, has integrated with OpenAI, enabling content authors, editors, marketers, and communications professionals to leverage artificial intelligence-assisted suggestions for headlines, subheadlines, and full body text.

With the integration of OpenAI into Brightspot CMS, users can create variations of their content. OpenAI responds to natural language queries and offers a search function that yields answers, automating the search and interpretation process.