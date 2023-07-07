BigCommerce Adds to Its Multi-Storefront Offering

BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, is adding functionality to its multi-storefront (MSF) offering to enable merchants to reach and sell to consumers regardless of where they live, which language they speak, or which currency they use.

"Language, currency, and cultural differences should not be barriers to commerce, and now they don't have to be," said Troy Cox, senior vice president of product at BigCommerce, in a statement. "These new enhancements extend our MSF functionality so that merchants have even more flexibility to grow their brands and global footprints through one powerful BigCommerce dashboard."

Enhancements for MSF will enable merchants to create localized experiences with unique content and settings for each storefront, including the following: