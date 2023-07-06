Invoca Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Invoca, a provider o conversational artificial intelligence, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

This partnership makes it easier for Google Cloud customers to access their Invoca integrations with Google Ads, Search Ads 360, Google Analytics 4, Google BigQuery, and Google Campaign Manager.

"With greater economic uncertainty, marketers must defend their spend, optimize their budgets, and measure the impact of their media dollars," said Cathie Frazzini, vice president of strategic sales and partnerships at Invoca, in a statement. "Now listed on Google Cloud Marketplace, Invoca is empowering marketers with even more ways to prove media dollars aren't wasted on the wrong campaigns. This demonstrates marketing effectiveness and accelerates time to value for marketing teams. It's a win-win for companies challenged to do more with less."

"As a part of their digital transformation strategies, many enterprises are seeking solutions that help them better understand consumers along their purchasing journey," said Dai Vu, managing director of Cloud Marketplace and independent software vendor go-to-market programs at Google Cloud, in a statement. "With its solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Invoca is enabling revenue-generating teams to create better buying experiences, drive more leads, and close more deals."