Bright Data Integrates GPT into Bright Insights

Bright Data has integrated OpenAI's GPT into its Bright Insights product, bringing generative artificial intelligence to e-commerce data analysis for retailers, analysts, and investors.

Bright Insights can evaluate product price, stock, and sales information and delivers that data in natural language. It transforms volume data analysis into text summaries that compare the most important intel on competitors. The tool identifies product market leaders through the comparison of the share of sales and can then make an inference about overall revenue.