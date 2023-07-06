Bright Data Integrates GPT into Bright Insights
Bright Data has integrated OpenAI's GPT into its Bright Insights product, bringing generative artificial intelligence to e-commerce data analysis for retailers, analysts, and investors.
Bright Insights can evaluate product price, stock, and sales information and delivers that data in natural language. It transforms volume data analysis into text summaries that compare the most important intel on competitors. The tool identifies product market leaders through the comparison of the share of sales and can then make an inference about overall revenue.
"This is another example of how Bright Data is leading the market in innovation. The GPT integration will keep our customers ahead of their competitors. Bright Insights' AI tool acts as an entire team of dedicated data analysts with just a few clicks of a button," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data, in a statement.