Bloomreach Adds to Discovery

Bloomreach has added merchandising features and enhancements to Bloomreach Discovery with self-serve capabilities that make its e-commerce platform easier to use.

The new features include the following:

Editing product cards to include specific data. In their Visual Editor, merchandisers can now customize the data and attributes they want to see on a product card, including a data point, like margin, or attributes, like brand or fabric, for example.

Cloning rules and configurations between sites. Merchandisers can create rules in one site and copy them to another site.

Curating product placement on a page. With the ability to create custom collection pages by manually placing products on a page in the right order, merchandisers can always achieve the specific look that elevates their brand and meets the demand of their next campaign.