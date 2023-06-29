Vonage Adds to Conversational Commerce with Jumper.ai

Vonage has added to Vonage Conversational Commerce with features to enhance mobility via live chat and messaging from any device or platform.

The new Vonage Conversational Commerce mobile app enables agents to access and leverage live chat on the go and offer immediate support to customers with queries through real-time messaging while being able to access the same customer information available on the Jumper.ai unified dashboard.

Also new is the Vonage Conversational Commerce Attentive Widget, allowing businesses to embed instant messaging widgets anywhere on their websites. Powered by AI-driven bots and accessible through the customer experience management dashboard, the interactive Attentive Widget helps businesses do the following:

Start conversations early in the customer journey;

Add conversational commerce for product placements on third-party sites, such as influencer blogs; and

Improve visibility of new launches and offers.

Vonage Conversational Commerce now also features more messaging capabilities with the addition of SMS and Google Business Messenger (GBM). With these new additions, businesses can send messages directly via these channels through a single customer experience management dashboard and create bots for all of these channels with the AI-enabled Chatbot Builder. Vonage Conversational Commerce also supports social and messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, Twitter, Instagram, LINE, Google Adlingo Ads, Webchat, Telegram, iMessage, and more.

Also new to the Vonage Conversational Commerce offering are the following three modular packages:

Notify, for notifications and marketing use cases with full broadcast and live chat benefits.

Engage, offering incremental benefits to both broadcast and live chat with the ability to create intelligent bots with FAQs and customer support.

Convert, a full-scale commerce platform with all the benefits of Notify and Engage plus commerce and payment capabilities.