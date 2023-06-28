Xactly Partners with Provarity
Xactly, a provider of intelligent revenue solutions, has partnered with Provarity, provider of a revenue collaboration and intelligence platform for forecasting.
With Provarity's Presales Signals for Revenue Operations, Xactly users can now access data sets surrounding presales qualification and determine risk, deal health, and product gaps for comprehensible, actionable sales forecasting.
"We are excited to bring Provarity Presales Signals to Xactly Forecasting. Presales data and insights are the missing links to a new era of unified revenue intelligence for revenue teams," said Russ Lujan, co-founder and CEO of Provarity, in a statement.