Constructor Integrates with Elastic Path

Constructor, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered product search and discovery platform for ecommerce companies, has integrated with Elastic Path Composer to let retailers who use Elastic Path for digital commerce upload their product catalog information to Constructor.

The Constructor integration with Elastic Path enables users to do the following:

Upload and synchronize Elastic Path product catalog information with Constructor.

Define which data should be ingested (e.g., product attributes such as size, style and color) and how.

Automatically and instantly push catalog updates to Constructor whenever they're updated in Elastic Path.

Use Constructor to immediately power search optimization, autosuggest, browse, recommendations, quizzes, and more. Constructor uses its clickstream-based AI, zero-party data, and other data streams (such as loyalty program information and product catalog data), to serve personalized results sitewide.