Constructor Integrates with Elastic Path
Constructor, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered product search and discovery platform for ecommerce companies, has integrated with Elastic Path Composer to let retailers who use Elastic Path for digital commerce upload their product catalog information to Constructor.
The Constructor integration with Elastic Path enables users to do the following:
- Upload and synchronize Elastic Path product catalog information with Constructor.
- Define which data should be ingested (e.g., product attributes such as size, style and color) and how.
- Automatically and instantly push catalog updates to Constructor whenever they're updated in Elastic Path.
- Use Constructor to immediately power search optimization, autosuggest, browse, recommendations, quizzes, and more. Constructor uses its clickstream-based AI, zero-party data, and other data streams (such as loyalty program information and product catalog data), to serve personalized results sitewide.
"Elastic Path Composer vastly reduces the cost, resources, and time required to orchestrate and manage a composable solution," said Tiffany Spizzo, vice president of global channel and alliances at Elastic Path, in a statement. "Brands can quickly and easily launch the no-code Constructor integration to take advantage of their product search and discovery solution. Both Constructor and Elastic Path are API-first solutions, underscoring our joint commitment to helping brands easily select and integrate the best tools for their business requirements."
"Constructor and Elastic Path share a vision to enable composable architectures, adding more business value fast and providing the flexibility and control to drive strategic merchandising across every moment of the customer journey. Constructor provides the highest scalability, uptime, and resilience, because digital commerce never sleeps. By teaming up with Elastic Path and making it even easier for retailers to use our solutions in tandem, we're helping retailers to better meet the needs of their shoppers and increase engagement, conversions, and revenue," Nick Opderbeck, head of North American partnerships at Constructor, said in a statement.