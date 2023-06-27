Chatmeter Launches Surveys

Chatmeter, a provider of brand intelligence and reputation management solutions, today launched Surveys, a tool for survey creation, data collection, and analysis within the Chatmeter platform.

Surveys enables customization of survey structure, question formats, and branding elements. It also integrates directly with data in the Chatmeter platform, including review data and social metrics.

"Surveys represents a major milestone in providing our clients with a more comprehensive understanding of their customers, equipping them to maintain their competitive edge," said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter, in a statement. "By seamlessly integrating first-party insights to our collected unstructured data, our clients now have a significant advantage in serving their customers and ensuring satisfaction."

Surveys allows distribution from various sources, including SMS, email, and direct URL links. Additional key features include a menu of more than 20 question formats, multiple-page functionality, and unlimited questions.