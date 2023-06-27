-->
  • June 27, 2023

Basis Integrates with TikTok

Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, has integrated with TikTok to give users real-time performance data from TikTok's self-serve platform and holistic campaign insights from programmatic, direct, search, and social channels

"Basis Technologies is empowering teams that orchestrate wide-ranging campaigns to centralize information in a single hub as they synchronize with departments, team members, partners. and customers," said Amy Rumpler, senior vice president of search and social services at Basis Technologies, in a statement. "By ingesting data from TikTok, one of the fastest growing ad channels, to Basis, we are automating an important step in marketing accountability and reporting. In real-time, marketers can leverage Basis to see how disparate ad channels are performing and take quick action in how and where they are spending."

