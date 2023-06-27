Qlik Debuts Suite of OpenAI Connectors

Qlik has introduced a suite of OpenAI connectors that will help customers bring generative artificial intelligence content into Qlik to support a wide range of cloud analytics and automation use cases.

"Generative AI is a transformative evolution in the market, and customers are rightly excited about its potential to augment their analysis and processes with relevant external data," said James Fisher, chief strategy officer at Qlik, in a statement. "Our new OpenAI connectors build on our long history of enabling customers with AI, [machine learning, and natural language processing] capabilities directly within Qlik. These connectors are just the first elements in our longer-term strategy to help organizations both enhance their full range of data and analytics capabilities with generative AI, as well as support their own generative AI initiatives with our market-leading portfolio of data integration, quality, and governance solutions."

The suite of OpenAI connectors includes the following:

Qlik OpenAI Analytics Connector, which enables real-time access to generative content within Qlik Sense apps. Users can integrate natural language insights directly from OpenAI into analytics apps, synthesize and combine third-party data into existing data models, directly ask questions of ChatGPT augmented with data from Qlik, and much more.

Qlik OpenAI Connector for Application Automation, which helps developers enhance workflows with AI and large language model-generated content when creating expressions, commands, or scripts. Qlik developers can leverage OpenAI to create and deliver additional value to use cases such as sentiment analysis for CRM applications and customer service teams, translating reviews or product material into different languages, or summarizing complex external text for internal audiences to supplement market trend analysis.