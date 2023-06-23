Productsup Launches the Amazon A+ Content Builder and Global Amazon API

Productsup has launched Amazon A+ Content Builder and Global Amazon API to provide Amazon sellers with full control over their product content.

"Selling in the Amazon store is a powerful channel for many businesses. It gives brands of all sizes and from any region in the world access to one of the largest global consumer bases, while being backed by a reliable market leader," said Koen Looijmans, executive vice president of retail at Productsup, in a statement. "But until now, Amazon sellers have had to rely on numerous and disparate tools to successfully manage their brand across countries and categories. We're excited to offer the capabilities companies have been waiting for to take their Amazon operations to new heights."

With the new features, Productsup customers can create high-impact, error-free product listings across all of Amazon's active stores.

The Amazon A+ Content Builder lets them create and export A+ Content for their products on Amazon directly from the Productsup platform and then test and analyze various product titles, descriptions, and images.

The Global Amazon API allows them to create and publish product content on the Amazon Seller Central and Vendor Central in all countries where Amazon is present, and tailor product information for individual countries, including translations to various languages,