DoubleVerify Extends Media Quality Authentication to Meta Reels

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has expanded its quality solutions with Meta to enable media measurement and help maximize advertiser performance on Facebook and Instagram Reels. This release will leverage DV's technology to help advertisers on Meta Reels ensure their video ads are viewable by human beings and safe from fraud and invalid traffic.

"As a participant in Meta's measurement partnership program, we are thrilled to announce that we can measure viewability and fraud on Reels, providing global brands with greater clarity and confidence in their investments on both Facebook and Instagram," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "The explosion in short-form, user-generated content is offering advertisers a high-engagement environment to connect with passionate online communities. We can now provide media authentication and help maximize campaign impact and performance for our mutual advertisers."

Mutual clients will be able to access measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the company's unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the quality of their Reels ads campaigns. Reporting will cover viewability and fraud across Reels' video ad format also known as Post-loop ads.