CampaignTrackly Launches Excel + ChatGPT URL Builder

Leafwire Digital has launched an Excel and ChatGPT integration feature that will allow CampaignTrackly users to build trackable links to measure digital marketing returns without leaving their Excel spreadsheets.

The company has been accepted in Microsoft's partnership program, and this offering has been approved and officially published on Microsoft's app marketplace for Office productivity add-ins.

The new Excel Add-in enables CampaignTrackly users to tag their marketing links, generating UTM URLs for analytics and reporting. The platform connects its API with the Excel spreadsheet of each user and performs all tagging functions, QA checks, and trackable link generation. Users can add the link-tagging function to any Excel spreadsheet and tag their links without impacting the integrity of their spreadsheet content or columns. The only thing they need to do is add a campaign name and their URL links and select a tagging template.