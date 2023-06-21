Sinch Launches Smart Conversations

Sinch, a cloud communications platform provider, has launched Smart Conversations, an artificial intelligence capability integrated into its Conversation API to help businesses automate and personalize conversations across multiple channels.

Smart Conversations uses AI to analyze incoming messages from any channel supported on Conversation API, providing businesses with insights into customer journeys, customer intent, It offers a range of advanced models, such as document comprehension from images, profanity detection, document classification, and automatic audio transcription.

"As part of Sinch's commitment to innovation, generative AI models are now being seamlessly integrated into our technology components," said Jon Campbell, senior director of messaging products at Sinch, in a statement. "This type of integration helps both our B2B software builders as well as our enterprise customers as it enables natural language processing tasks to be trained with fewer examples, leading to more accurate responses and improved customer experiences. By combining the power of generative AI models with Sinch's own Conversation API, Smart Conversations now offers turnkey sentiment analysis, providing businesses with deeper insights into customer feedback."

In addition to its own proprietary natural language understanding (NLU) engines that power its chatbots, Sinch also offers integrations to external AI models like ChatGPT.