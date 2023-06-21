Stravito Adds Generative AI to Its KM Systems

Stravito has added generative artificial intelligence to its knowledge management technology, allowing users to ask full questions using everyday language and receive short natural language answers synthesized from various proprietary sources. Users can also dive deeper with recommended questions.

"Generative AI is changing the industry for the better by increasing the accessibility of any organization's owned data, evolving market research from a one-way search into a two-way conversation," said Stravito Founder and CEO Thor Olof Philogéne in a statement. "The Stravito platform is leveraging new AI capabilities to enhance the user experience and provide better, faster, and more actionable insights that have the potential to transform businesses. Instead of simply searching to find the location of information, users can now ask Stravito any question, of any complexity, and quickly receive complete answers that aggregate insight from various sources."

Stravito's draws only from vetted data sources. In addition to key data points and summaries, every search also returns clickable links to source documents.