Bloomreach and Shopware Partner
E-commerce technology companies Bloomreach and Shopware have partnered to help businesses built on the Shopware commerce platform enhance their digital experience across every touchpoint using Bloomreach's data and AI-driven solutions for greater personalization.
Bloomreach helps businesses deliver personalized experiences across digital channels by combining unified customer and product data with artificial intelligence-powered optimization. For e-commerce businesses built on the Shopware platform, the addition of Bloomreach's marketing automation, product discovery, and content management solutions will allow them to enhance customer journeys by creating highly personalized, end-to-end e-commerce experiences. Fueled by the AI built into all Bloomreach products and further propelled by Shopware’s AI Copilot program, businesses will be able to scale their personalization efforts.
''We are thrilled to announce an official partnership with Shopware to help more businesses reshape their e-commerce experience with AI-powered personalization," said Anand Subbiah, vice president of technical alliances and ecosystem platform at Bloomreach, in a statement. "Bloomreach is a natural partner to help Shopware expand globally and together provide growth, agility, and personalization for brands around the world."
"We're excited to share the news of our new partnership with Bloomreach, a well-established pioneer in the commerce experience domain," said Stefan Hamann, co-CEO of Shopware, in a statement. This strategic alliance enables us to fuel remarkable customer experiences spanning various digital channels while delivering rapid growth, adaptability, and personalized interactions in today's fast-paced landscape."
