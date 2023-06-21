Bloomreach and Shopware Partner

E-commerce technology companies Bloomreach and Shopware have partnered to help businesses built on the Shopware commerce platform enhance their digital experience across every touchpoint using Bloomreach's data and AI-driven solutions for greater personalization.

Bloomreach helps businesses deliver personalized experiences across digital channels by combining unified customer and product data with artificial intelligence-powered optimization. For e-commerce businesses built on the Shopware platform, the addition of Bloomreach's marketing automation, product discovery, and content management solutions will allow them to enhance customer journeys by creating highly personalized, end-to-end e-commerce experiences. Fueled by the AI built into all Bloomreach products and further propelled by Shopware’s AI Copilot program, businesses will be able to scale their personalization efforts.