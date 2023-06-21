SundaySky Launches Copilot for Video Creation

SundaySky, providers of a cloud-based platform for video creation and personalization, has introduced a generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Copilot to help users with video creation through conversational text prompts.

"With the introduction of our self-service video authoring and personalization platform two years ago, we've seen our customers leverage video in new and compelling ways. Recently, we've seen customers use video to optimize search campaigns, add personalized video to their account-based marketing programs, and leverage personalized video to impact student acceptance; these are all video use-cases born from our customers' business needs and our users' creative ideas that came to fruition by putting video creation in their hands," said Jim Dicso, CEO of SundaySky, in a statement. "Now with Copilot, marketers can continue to elevate their creativity and knock down barriers to meeting the rising demands for video, even with smaller teams and leaner budgets."