Algolia Unveils AI-powered Query Categorization

Algolia, a search and discovery platform provider, has launched artificial intelligence-powered Query Categorization, which automatically associates a query with the appropriate categories to help companies better understand their consumers' intent as they begin a search for items.

Using customer interaction data and ladvanced AI algorithms, Query Categorization can automatically predict the true intent behind users' queries and connect to the correct categories of products. The AI model is trained by each product catalog and its users.