Algolia Unveils AI-powered Query Categorization
Algolia, a search and discovery platform provider, has launched artificial intelligence-powered Query Categorization, which automatically associates a query with the appropriate categories to help companies better understand their consumers' intent as they begin a search for items.
Using customer interaction data and ladvanced AI algorithms, Query Categorization can automatically predict the true intent behind users' queries and connect to the correct categories of products. The AI model is trained by each product catalog and its users.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce Query Categorization to our customers. It represents our relentless commitment to continuous innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Using AI, Query Categorization automatically and accurately predicts the product categories associated with a consumer's specific query and then connects to the right products based on the online business catalog or content, whether it is an e-commerce site, movie app, or other content collection. For example, a query for milk chocolate will be connected to a category comprising chocolates, while chocolate milk will be connected to a category of dairy products, and a query for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be connected to a movie category," said Bharat Guruprakash, chief product officer of Algolia, in a statement.