LG Ad Solutions Partners with Acxiom
LG Ad Solutions, a provider of connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, has partnered with customer intelligence company Acxiom to help advertisers reach millions of LG TV households by activating their connected TV campaigns in as little as 24 hours.
This integration combines Acxiom's marketing data with LG Ad Solutions' proprietary Automatic Content Recognition data to help companies identify and understand audiences within the Smart TV ecosystem.
"CTV advertisers can now reach their desired audience more accurately and efficiently and at scale. This game-changing collaboration combines LG Ad Solutions' Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) viewership data with Acxiom's broad cross-industry audiences taxonomy, giving advertisers from all sectors a new level of incremental reach based on exceptionally high match rates without compromising flexibility or scale," said Alistair Sutcliffe, head of product at LG Ad Solutions, in a statement.
"Our partnership with LG Ad Solutions has yielded a unique opportunity to drive CTV platform growth while simultaneously addressing a major pain point in CTV activation for brands. This collaboration sets a new industry standard for onboarding first- and third-party data with unparalleled precision. By significantly boosting match rates and enhancing speed and efficiency in CTV advertising, we can provide better advertising experiences without additional data delivery costs," said Conor Burgess, vice president of business development at Acxiom, in a statement.