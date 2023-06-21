LG Ad Solutions Partners with Acxiom

LG Ad Solutions, a provider of connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, has partnered with customer intelligence company Acxiom to help advertisers reach millions of LG TV households by activating their connected TV campaigns in as little as 24 hours.

This integration combines Acxiom's marketing data with LG Ad Solutions' proprietary Automatic Content Recognition data to help companies identify and understand audiences within the Smart TV ecosystem.